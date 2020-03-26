Amitabh Bachchan's Tips To Combat COVID-19: 'Don't Defecate In The Open, Practice Social Distancing'

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the celebrities from Bollywood who has been actively sharing preventive measures to fight the novel Coronavirus on social media. The megastar has been urging people to practice social distancing to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

Recently, Big B joined hands with the Government of India for a public service announcement in which he spoke about how Coronavirus can linger on to human excreta for many weeks and urged the people to use their washrooms.

The video begins with the Brahmastra actor saying, "Do you know that recently Chinese scientists have found that Coronavirus can stay alive in the human excreta for many weeks. Even if the patient recovers, even then the virus could stay in the excreta for a long time. If a fly sits on the excreta or if that fly sits on fruits, vegetables or fruit, then this disease can spread further."

He further urges people to fight against Coronavirus in the same way in which they fought with open defecation and polio.

"I request you, people, with folded hands that you support the nation in fighting against coronavirus by doing these three things," the veteran actor is seen saying in the video.

"Firstly use your toilet and do not defecate in the open, secondly practice social distancing and third wash your hands multiple times for at least 20 seconds," Big B further emphasizes on the importance of hygiene and social distancing.

Check out his tweet here.

T 3481 - A study in the @TheLancet shows that coronavirus lingers on human excreta much longer than in respiratory samples.

Come on India, we are going to fight this!

Use your toilet: हर कोई, हर रोज़, हमेशा । Darwaza Band toh Beemari Band! @swachhbharat @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/VSMUHdjXKG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2020

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan starred in another video with Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and others to spread awareness about this deadly virus.

