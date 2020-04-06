Amitabh Bachchan To Provide Monthly Ration To 1 Lakh Daily Wage Workers

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, according to recent reports, has pledged monthly ration to support 1,00,000 households of daily wage workers belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

A statement revealed the initiative will also be supported by companies which Amitabh Bachchan is associated with, like Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers.

Amitabha Bachchan will also be featuring in a short film titled, Family. The short film, which is also set to star Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra and others, has been conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey. Family, reportedly talks about the importance of staying at home, maintaining hygiene and social distancing.

T 3492 - We are ONE ‘FAMILY’ .. but this is our effort for a bigger ‘FAMILY’ https://t.co/9YYIzJSYGN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2020

"Given the unprecedented nature of the situation we are in, an initiative undertaken by Mr Bachchan, WE ARE ONE' has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers, through which the monthly ration of 1,00,000 households across the country will be funded," said a spokesperson from Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) on Sunday.

The donations will take place through a tie-up with a leading chain of hypermarkets and grocery stores in India. Though there is no information till when the daily wage workers will receive the monthly ration from the indicative, digitally barcoded coupons have already been distributed to a verified list of workers from the All India Film Employees Confederation, who can avail the support. "Furthermore, monetary help has also been extended to those in need," the statement added.

SPN also took the initiative of working alongside Bachchan to support the households of daily wage earners of the Indian film and television industry. "SPN's support will ensure that at least 50,000 workers and their families have their home supplies for a month," the statement added.

The short film, Family will telecast across Sony Network on April 6, 2020. Family also stars, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiva Rajkumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Shah Rukh Khan Trends: Fans Hail SRK For Offering His Office To BMC To Expand Quarantine Capacity

Yash And Roohi Saying 'Go Corona' In Karan Johar's Closet Is The Cutest Video On The Internet