      Amitabh Bachchan Upsets Netizens Over His Misleading Tweet On Coronavirus; Gets Slammed Brutally

      By
      The outbreak of the novel coronavirus in India has created a furore on the social media platforms. There are too many misleading information about the precautionary measures against the ongoing pandemic and it's indeed difficult to bust all the fake information and myths related to COVID-19. So, when Amitabh Bachchan shared a misleading tweet that, "Clapping shankh [conch] vibration reduces/destroys virus potency," many netizens were left appalled as well as angry!

      Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted, "Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his tweet: "22 March, 'amavasya', darkest day of month; virus, bacteria and evil forces at max potential & power ! Clapping shankh vibration reduces/destroys virus potency. Moon passing to new 'nakshatra' Revati. Cumulative vibration betters blood circulation."

      The actor didn't draw ire only from lyricist Varun Grover but from many netizens too! While slamming Big B, Varun wrote, "Shameful superstitions propaganda coming from a person with such huge reach. And we have learned to let go of 'besharmi' (shamelessness) of many of our celebs but this is DANGEROUS too. Indian lives are at stake here and you need to be more responsible."

      A Twitter user also expressed his disappointment over big B's tweet and wrote, "I feel intense pain. Please only spread very scientific and medical views - people will promptly abide by you. They have so much faith in you. Please."

      Coronavirus Scare: Hrithik Roshan Urges People To Avoid Travelling By Train

      Many journalists, lawyers and activists asked netizens to mass report the tweet so that's it's taken down by the micro-blogging site for spreading misinformation.

      Amidst all the hullabaloo, Press Information Bureau busted the viral fake claim, writing, "NO! The vibration generated by clapping together will NOT destroy #Coronavirus infection."

      We hope Big B will be extra careful while tweeting anything about the novel coronavirus as he has a huge number of followers and any misinformation from his side can lead him into a predicament!

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 12:06 [IST]
      X