      Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary: Abhishek And Shweta Wish Them With Throwback Pics!

      Amitabh Bachchan and his actress-wife Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary today. (June 3, 2020). On this special day, their children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to their respective Instagram handles to wish them. What made their wishes even more special were the throwback photos shared by them!

      Abhishek Bachchan Wishes His Parents With A Love-Soaked Picture

      Abhishek Bachchan Wishes His Parents With A Love-Soaked Picture

      "Happy Anniversary Ma and Pa. Love you," wrote Abhishek Bachchan, as he shared an old picture of his parents, Amitabh and Jaya, lovingly staring into each other's eyes. The candid photo speak volumes about their love and admiration for each other.

      Of Love And Laughter

      Of Love And Laughter

      On the other hand, Shweta Bachchan Nanda chose a goofy picture to wish her parents on their wedding anniversary. In the monochrome throwback picture, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are seen sharing a hearty laugh. We wonder, what the joke was all about!

      When Abhishek Bachchan Opened Up About Constantly Being Compared With His Superstar Parents

      When Abhishek Bachchan Opened Up About Constantly Being Compared With His Superstar Parents

      "At the start of my career, I was very confused when people were dedicating so much time and energy talking about the privilege that was afforded to me because of the home I was born. First and foremost, I did not choose the family I was born. It used to affect me because I used to feel bad for my parents. At the end of the day, I'm a professional. I do something which evokes a response from the public and I'm well aware of that and perfectly fine with it. They are also actors that work in the same industry as their son. I am not going to equate myself to their talent. But as a parent, I think it must be terrible for them to go through all this," Abhishek Bachchan had said at India Today Conclave East 2018.

      The Favouritism In Bachchan Household

      The Favouritism In Bachchan Household

      On Koffee With Karan in 2019, Shweta Bachchan Nanda had said that Abhishek holds a special place in their mother's heart. "Her eyes light up when he walks into the room," she had revealed on the show. On the other hand, Shweta is a daddy's girl. "Even if God also comes down, if Shwet di is there it's all over! Nothing else matters to him," said Abhishek Bachchan.

