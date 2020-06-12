Amrita Arora Reveals that Her Father-In-Law Has Recovered Days After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Bollywood actor Amrita Arora's father-in-law and husband Shakeel Ladak's father was reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. Now, the actress revealed to a tabloid that he is doing better.

While giving a health update, Amrita Arora said, "Yes, he has recovered and is healthy. Thank you." According to a report in Republic World, Amrita's father-in-law stays in the same building Tuscany in Bandra as her sister Malaika Arora, which was recently (June 8) sealed after a resident tested positive for COVID-19. Malaika Arora has been under quarantine with son Arhaan and pet Casper since the lockdown began in March.

Other Bollywood celebrities who have come in close quarters of COVID-19 are Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, as their home staff members had tested positive for Coronavirus due to which they had quarantined themselves at home for 14 days. Boney Kapoor recently revealed that their staff members have recovered.

Even Vicky Kaushal's building was sealed last month after a young girl tested positive for the virus.

As the country is getting ready to lift the lockdown, Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have started to grow. The number of cases on Wednesday touched 94,041. According to reports, 3,254 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The state government said that the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 47.34% while the fatality rate is much lower at 3.65%. However, the death toll around the country rose to 3,438 after 149 new fatalities were reported yesterday alone. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country have crossed 298,000 on Friday.

