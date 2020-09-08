Amrita Arora Slams People Sharing Malaika's COVID-19 Test Result On Social Media
Earlier this week, Malaika Arora officially announced that she has tested positive for Coronavirus. However, pictures of the actress' medical report had already started circulating on social media.
Malaika Arora's sister and actress Amrita Arora has slammed people those who have shared the reports and violated her privacy. Angry and displeased, Amrita took to her Instagram story and said it was the "price of being a celebrity". She added, "New normal. In sickness but not in health? Is this ok? My sister's results have been posted on various WhatsApp groups, Facebook and other mediums! While she was hoping and praying for a negative test and was also preparing herself to get better this is what one has to deal with? How is this ok? What's has happened to us humans sad, sad state of affairs."
In a series of stories, Amrita Arora asked if "posting her result is of any use to anyone". She also added that as a responsible citizen Malaika announced the news herself on Monday morning. Amrita added, "What's the perverse pleasure of making it a discussion and guessing how and when she got it, some going to the extent of saying she deserves it with laughing emojis! Why, why, why!"
She questioned how the report was leaked in the first place. Another story read, "How was it ok to disregard a doc / patient confidentiality. Let's just respect what's happening in the world today and stop this ridiculous naming and shaming syndrome! Stop!"
After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora revealed on Monday that she is asymptomatic and she will be quarantined at home. She wrote in a post, "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love."
Malaika Arora often shares snaps from the sets of TV reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside fellow judges and choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.
