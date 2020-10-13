Amrita Rao And Husband Anmol To Welcome Their First Child Soon

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol are accepting their first child. The actress was seen flaunting her baby bump in a picture, which quickly went viral on social media. A report by Bombay Times states that Amrita Rao is loving this phase of her life and added, "She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. Anmol and she are both private people and they like to keep things low-key." The duo was also snapped outside a doctor's clinic, and Amrita has neither denied nor confirmed the reports.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol were in a relationship for seven years before they tied the knot in 2016 in a secret ceremony. Talking about the wedding, Amrita Rao had told IANS, "It's been seven years of a blissful relationship and I'm the luckiest to find a soulmate in my life partner. We had a very small (wedding) ceremony with our immediate family members only."

Talking about how they met, Amrita had said, "It wasn't love at first sight for us, but that evening, the first chord was struck. Gradually, we became friends. His positive aura attracted me, but I didn't realise it for a very long time. We shared a rare comfort with each other. Both of us loved exploring the old-world charm of Mumbai, going on drives and walking in the quaint bylanes near Flora Fountain."

Amrita Rao started her career in Bollywood with the 2002 release Ab Ke Baras. Some of her well-known films are Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na, Vivah and Welcome to Sajjanpur. She was last seen in the 2019 film Thackeray alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

