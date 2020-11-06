    For Quick Alerts
      Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol Name Their Son Veer; Share An Adorable Picture Of His 'BroFist'

      Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol became proud parents to a baby boy on November 1, 2020. Post Amrita's delivery, the couple had asked fans to give name suggestions for their bundle of joy. Today, Amrita's hubby Anmol took to his Twitter page to announce the name of their newborn son.

      Anmol Rao And RJ Anmol Introduce Their Son Veer With A Cute Picture

      RJ Anmol shared a picture of him and Amrita holding the tiny tot's fist and wrote, "Hello World... Meet Our Son #Veer He is lookin at his 1st BroFist Fisted hand frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings."

      Amrita Had Earlier Revealed That She Can't Stop Staring At Her Baby's Face

      Expressing her excitement over becoming a mother for the first time, the Vivah actress had said, "I can't stop staring at my baby's face and my husband Anmol's priceless expression of joy. I'm still in a state of wonderment. The phenomenon of giving birth to another human being is unfathomable and divine. There is a God realisation that nothing is in your hands and control. This baby was meant to come this year, so yay... I'm a #2020 mom!"

      Amrita Rao Had Managed To Keep Her Pregnancy Under Wraps For A Long Time

      It was only after a picture of a heavily-pregnant Amrita and her husband RJ Anmol standing outside a clinic went viral on social media, that everyone got to know about the good news. Later, Amrita had taken to her Instagram page to make her pregnancy announcement by sharing a post that read, "Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon."

      Meanwhile, Amrita who is currently enjoying the phase of motherhood, is gearing up to hit back to work from January 2021.

      Friday, November 6, 2020, 12:19 [IST]
