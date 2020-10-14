Amrita Rao Confirms That She Is Pregnant; Says 'One Can't Plan These Things, They Just Happen'
Recently, Amrita Rao sent everyone into a tizzy when a picture of the Vivaah actress sporting a baby bump went viral on the internet. The actress and her husband RJ Anmol were spotted outside a doctor's clinic in Mumbai. Later, while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Amrita confirmed that she and Anmol are expecting their first child together.
Amrita Rao Is Excited To Be A Mother
Saying that it's like reliving childhood, the actress talked about how the feeling that she is going to be a mother is yet to sink in. "I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do," Amrita told the tabloid.
Amrita Rao Opens Up About Her Pregnancy
Amrita revealed that it was Anmol who got to see the report first and broke the news of the pregnancy to her. The couple tied the knot on May 15, 2016. On being asked what made them decide that 2020 was the year to take their family forward, the actress said, "One can't plan these things, they just happen."
Amrita Says Her Husband Anmol Has Been Pampering Her A Lot
The actress revealed that her top priority is her mental health and added, "Even the baby realises it and is not very demanding. There are no special cravings I eat whatever I want and the baby seems to be happy with it."
Amrita Rao Says She Is Spending A Lot Of Quality Time With Her Husband
"Anmol reads a chapter from the Bhagvad Gita to baby and me every night," the actress revealed, further adding that they have even found a perfect song 'Jeevan Ki Bagiya Mehkegi' which encapsulates what they are feeling at this phase.
Earlier, a source close to the couple told Bombay Times, "She (Amrita) is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together."
Speaking about films, Amrita Rao made a comeback on the big screen after six years with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 2019 film Thackeray.
