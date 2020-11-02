Amrita Rao On Link-Up Rumours With Shahid Kapoor: We Weren't Even Friends
Actor Amrita Rao has welcomed her first child with husband RJ Anmol. The actress recently spoke about her newly embraced motherhood, her debut in Bollywood, co-stars, including debut film Ishq Vishk co-star Shahid Kapoor. Amrita, who has worked with Shahid in several films like Ishq Vishk, Vivah and Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, was also rumoured to have been dating the actor.
During the interaction, Amrita opened up about the 14-year-old rumours and has denied it saying, "Not at all. Shahid was always in a relationship when I was his co-star. Yes, the audience always wished that we were a 'real-life couple' but that had only got to do with our tremendous on-screen popularity."
Amrita On Rumours About Dating Shahid Kapoor
She also revealed that the two only have a professional relationship and have "tremendous respect for each other as artists". She further added, "The funny part is that Shahid and I have only been very good colleagues, we were not even friends who hung out with each other."
Shahid Called His Debut Co-star Amrita 'Special'
On the other hand, recently during a Q&A session on Instagram, Shahid spoke about Amrita. When a fan asked him to describe his co-star in one word he said, "special" and said, "A special co-star. I miss working with her. She is a wonderful actor." Reacting to his post, Amrita said, it was "very sweet" of himand wondered, "Why Shahid and I were never cast together after ‘Vivah' is a million-dollar question and something to think about."
Amrita On Becoming A Mother
Talking about becoming a mother, she added that she feels nervous but is looking forward to it. Amrita told Times of India, "I have heard that with babies every few months there is a landmark transition. You are perpetually about discovering new things. Yes, I am nervous about the idea of motherhood but the saying is true- when you see your baby's face the mother in you effortlessly awakens. I am looking forward to being a friend to this little wonder in my life."
Amrita was last seen in 2019 release, Thackeray as Meena Tai Thackeray alongside Nawazudding Siddiqui.
Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol Welcome A Baby Boy
Amrita Rao Confirms That She Is Pregnant; Says 'One Can't Plan These Things, They Just Happen'