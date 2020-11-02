Amrita Rao On Link-Up Rumours With Shahid Kapoor: We Weren't Even Friends

Amrita On Rumours About Dating Shahid Kapoor

She also revealed that the two only have a professional relationship and have "tremendous respect for each other as artists". She further added, "The funny part is that Shahid and I have only been very good colleagues, we were not even friends who hung out with each other."

Shahid Called His Debut Co-star Amrita 'Special'

On the other hand, recently during a Q&A session on Instagram, Shahid spoke about Amrita. When a fan asked him to describe his co-star in one word he said, "special" and said, "A special co-star. I miss working with her. She is a wonderful actor." Reacting to his post, Amrita said, it was "very sweet" of himand wondered, "Why Shahid and I were never cast together after ‘Vivah' is a million-dollar question and something to think about."

Amrita On Becoming A Mother

Talking about becoming a mother, she added that she feels nervous but is looking forward to it. Amrita told Times of India, "I have heard that with babies every few months there is a landmark transition. You are perpetually about discovering new things. Yes, I am nervous about the idea of motherhood but the saying is true- when you see your baby's face the mother in you effortlessly awakens. I am looking forward to being a friend to this little wonder in my life."

Amrita was last seen in 2019 release, Thackeray as Meena Tai Thackeray alongside Nawazudding Siddiqui.