Amrita Rao Reveals That She Is In Ninth Month Of Pregnancy; 'The Baby Is Coming Soon'
After pictures of Amrita Rao sporting a baby bump went viral on the internet, the Vivah actress confirmed to a leading tabloid that she and her husband, RJ Anmol are expecting their first child together.
Today, Amrita took to her Instagram page to make the official announcement about her pregnancy. She shared an adorable picture in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. Her hubby Anmol, who is standing behind her, is seen holding her shoulders. In her caption for the picture, Amrita also apologized to her fans for keeping the news of her pregnancy under wraps.
The actress wrote, "For YOU it's the 10th Month...But for US, it's THE 9th !!! 🥳 🥰🕺💃 Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans 🤗 And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True ...the Baby is Coming Soon 😃...An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families...... Thank you universe 💫 And thank you ALL Keep blessing 😌🙏.."
Fans Congratulate The Couple For The Good News
An Instagram user wrote on her post, "OMG congratulations ma'am Soo happy for you 😍😍❤️❤️." Another netizen wrote, "Congrats to both of you ❤️💯👑👑💯." "Heartily Congratulations ma'am. Soo happy for u❤️❤️❤️❤️," read another comment.
Amrita Rao Says The Feeling That She Is Going To Be A Mother, Is Yet To Sink In
Earlier, a source close to the couple told Bombay Times, "She (Amrita) is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together." Later, while speaking with a leading daily, Amrita said that the feeling that she is going to be a mother, is yet to sink in.
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol were in a relationship for seven years before they got married in 2016 in a secret ceremony.
