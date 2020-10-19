Amrita Rao Reveals That She Is In Ninth Month Of Pregnancy; 'The Baby Is Coming Soon'

Amrita Rao Reveals That She Is In Ninth Month Of Pregnancy

The actress wrote, "For YOU it's the 10th Month...But for US, it's THE 9th !!! 🥳 🥰🕺💃 Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans 🤗 And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True ...the Baby is Coming Soon 😃...An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families...... Thank you universe 💫 And thank you ALL Keep blessing 😌🙏.."

Fans Congratulate The Couple For The Good News

An Instagram user wrote on her post, "OMG congratulations ma'am Soo happy for you 😍😍❤️❤️." Another netizen wrote, "Congrats to both of you ❤️💯👑👑💯." "Heartily Congratulations ma'am. Soo happy for u❤️❤️❤️❤️," read another comment.

Amrita Rao Says The Feeling That She Is Going To Be A Mother, Is Yet To Sink In

Earlier, a source close to the couple told Bombay Times, "She (Amrita) is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together." Later, while speaking with a leading daily, Amrita said that the feeling that she is going to be a mother, is yet to sink in.