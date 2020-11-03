Amrita Rao Says She Can't Stop Staring At Her Baby's Face; 'I Am Still In The State Of Wonderment'

Amrita Rao Says Her Baby Was Meant To Come This Year

Describing the feeling of holding her baby in her arms, Amrita told the leading daily, "I can't stop staring at my baby's face and my husband Anmol's priceless expression of joy. I'm still in a state of wonderment. The phenomenon of giving birth to another human being is unfathomable and divine. There is a God realisation that nothing is in your hands and control. This baby was meant to come this year, so yay... I'm a #2020 mom!"

Amrita Rao On Being A First-Time Mother

The actress also opened up about being a first-time mother and said, "I have to play the role of a mother is yet to sink in because I'm such a mumma's girl myself. If I begin to compare myself with my mom, then it's too big shoes to fill in, so I'd rather just enjoy the feeling of having a little wonder in my life to keep me on my toes."

Amrita Rao Says There Were Many Fringe Benefits Of Conceiving In 2020

"2020 is a difficult year. However, if I look at the silver lining, then I think there were many fringe benefits of conceiving in 2020. My baby got only pure home-cooked food, as both the grandmothers pitched in and took turns to stay with us. A nuclear family suddenly became a joint family. The bonding, spending quality time, having family conversations, eating together, praying together and enjoying planning the ‘little things' together will surely inculcate such sanskars in my baby, too," Amrita told the tabloid.

Amrita Rao Reveals How She Managed To Keep Her Pregnancy Under Wraps

The actress was quoted as saying, "My body showed no signs of pregnancy weight except for the baby bump. I've got to thank my genes for that. And guess what? When my ninth month pregnancy pictures came out, a lot of my friends didn't call to wish me thinking it was just a rumour and that I was sporting a baby bump for a shoot!"