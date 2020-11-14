Amrita Rao To Celebrate Diwali Sooraj Barjatya Style; Wants To Make It Special For Son Veer

Amrita Rao and husband Anmol became parents on November 1. Talking about her plans for first Diwali with son, Veer she told IANS, that they are excited and want to make the celebration special. Amrita also revealed that the celebration will take place in Sooraj Barjatya film style.

Amrita said the celebration will be in full swing with her family, "I am excited to celebrate this Diwali. This is the first for me and our whole family with our newborn, Veer. As parents of our child, I and my husband (RJ Anmol) are excited. We are now all gathered, including our mother, sister, in-laws, and grandparents. I think we will all dress up and click pictures as it happens in every Sooraj Barjatya film!"

Talking about her newborn son, Veer, Amrita said, "Though we are not planning to release our son's picture just now, we have a great reason to make this Diwali special. My life really has changed 360-degree like every new mother. My daily routine, my lifestyle, all of it centres on his sleeping and feeding time, but I am so happy to be a mother."

Amrita also revealed that she had been in talks for more projects after Thackeray, but her priorities are motherhood for now. She added, "In fact, certain things were supposed to materialise but got delayed and then as we all know, the global pandemic stopped the world. Now I am going to take my sweet time of six months, and I think everything will get into full swing in six months. So, I think this timing is good."

Amrita also added that she wants to be a working mother, and go back on set. She said that it will be tough for her like any mother but, she would like to think of it as "discipline" and "an exemplary way of living as a parent." Rao said she loves her job and wants to enjoy things that she is passionate about, which for her is acting.

