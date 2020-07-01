Amrita Rao Urges Us To Be Eco Conscious Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Actress Amrita Rao is proud of her community Ganesh pandal committee who has taken a huge and timely decision of postponing this year's annual Ganesh Chaturthi pandal celebration from the 21st of August 2020 to February 2021 next year for the time being.

Citing the example of the G.S.B Sarvajanik Ganeshostsava Samiti that organises a huge pandal celebration at the Wadala Ram Mandir with a footfall of lakhs every year, the actress said," I have been visiting the pandal since my childhood and my Ganesh Chaturthi celebration are incomplete without this darshan, however I am truly impressed and greateful to the GSB Samiti that without thinking about donations or any other factor they have postponed their pandal celebration this August in the best interest of the public's health. I Hope other pandal committees take inspiration and do the same,"

Amrita also takes immense pride that her community Ganesh Samiti idol (Shri Moorti), though huge in size, is a completely eco friendly idol made of shadu mati and eco-friendly colors because the environment is also God to us. They also use biodegradable containers for Prasadam, only fresh flowers and banana leaves are used for Pooja and use of plastic is avoided as far as possible.

The Konkani speaking actress further feels that in Covid times Sarvajanik Ganesh visarjans ( must be banned by the BMC as they ) are not at all safe also given the rainy situation. We must go back to our roots where traditionally Ganesh idols where immersed in the bore well of one's home's compound symbolising that 'what comes from earth goes back to the earth' but now we can recreate the same by immersing our deity in a bucket of water at our homes and pour the remains in flower pots or our society compound. This is the best and safest alternative.

As an environmentally conscious citizen, Amrita is all for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call to citizens during his 'Mann Ki Baat' to use eco-friendly idols that are not hazardous in any way, for the celebrations. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had also earlier this year banned the use of plastic, thermocol and plaster of Paris in making idols of gods and goddesses.

Amrita says, "Nature had to literally lock humans down in their homes to regain its balance. The rivers and lakes have self purified themselves from our toxic treatment. Covid has been a huge wakeup signal from the environment and as responsible citizens we must strive to keep our environment pure and toxic free."

Last year Rao had launched her own pre awareness campaign "Eco Bappa Morya" through a promotional 5min film, wherein the actress had interacted with Murtikars, to Oceanography Scientist, to Beach cleaning activist and also Mitchlen Star Chef Vikas Khanna to promote various options of eco friendly idols including chocolate Ganesha also stressing on the fact that "the size of our devotion doesn't depend on the size of the idol we pray to"

Mr. Mukund Kamat, Trustee, Secretary, Wadala, GSB Trust confirmed saying, "We at the GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava at Shri Dwarakanath Bhavan Wadala have taken a conscious decision to postpone this year's Ganeshotsav to February 15 ,2021 which happens to be Maghi Ganapati i.e.Shri Ganesh Jayanti, keeping in view COVID 19 pandemic. We do not want to risk health and life of thousands of devotees who come for Darshan during the utsav. By celebrating the utsav in February we will be doing so in a safer and healthier manner. We thank Madam AMRITA Rao for supporting our endeavours and sporting a green heart."

ALSO READ: Amrita Rao Forgoes Rent Of Her Tenants Stuck In The Lockdown