Amul’s New Ad On Coronavirus Turns Out To Be Divisive: Sona Mohapatra Expresses Her Displeasure!

Amul's new topical ad on Coronavirus outbreak is receiving mixed response from the netizens. The advert features Indians being evacuated from China through two Air-India flights. "Wuhan Se Yahaan Le Aaye," reads the tagline of the ad. While some are praising Amul for its creativity, some are slamming the brand for being insensitive towards the situation.

Singer Sona Mohapatra also shared the picture of Amul's ad and wrote, "In bad taste."

A netizen wrote, "Amul..decades old fan here. Don't you think it'd have been better off to not evacuate the med students etc from China? Pak didn't.China is more adept at handling it than India. They were living there, surely they'd have been able to manage on their own till the outbreak subsided."

Another user wrote, "I feel it is a little insensitive at this point in time."

As we mentioned above, Amul's ad has left netizens with two different opinions, many also praised Amul for its creativity.

A netizen wrote, "Had it been a one off thing then yes it would be a bad thing, using a sad situ to get eyeballs. But Amul has covered all major current events, good and bad, for years. In that light, I think the ad is perfectly fine. I don't get why ppl are upset."

Another user wrote, "A great pun on the word "Wuhan"! Those who cannot appreciate - u need to loosen yourselves up a little."

(Social media posts are unedited.)