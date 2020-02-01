    For Quick Alerts
      Amy Jackson Soaks In The Sun And Rain On Her 28th Birthday, Vacations With Her Baby Boy Andreas!

      Actress Amy Jackson rang in her 28th birthday by the ocean, soaking in the sun and rain with her newborn son Andreas. She took to Instagram to share her birthday vacation pictures and wrote an inspiring note to go along with them. Check it out!

      Amy Jackson Soaks In The Sun And Rain On Her 28th Birthday!

      The gorgeous Amy donned an animal print bikini as she celebrated her 28th birthday with unexpected showers in Seychelles, where she was vacationing at. She counted all the things she feels blessed by, and penned a truly inspiring note on the occasion.

      Amy wrote, "Just to 'simply' wake up and see my son lying next to me is a blessing. To be able to walk outside on my own two legs and hear the waves with my own two ears is a blessing. To have the chance to speak to my best friends and family so I can tell them I love them is a blessing."

      She continued, "If you opened your eyes today and took another breath - you're winning!! With everything that's happening across the world right now... just to LIVE another day is truly a gift!! I'm going into my 28th year on this planet with a whole new perspective and a heart filled with gratitude anddddd I'm gonna start with this little rain dance!! Yes it's p*ssing down on my birthday and there's not an ounce of sun to be seen BUT on the plus side, the plants are happy 🙃" (sic).

      A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jan 31, 2020 at 3:38am PST

      In another post, Amy shared cute pictures of her playing with her baby boy Andreas, while lying down on a coconut tree by the ocean. Amy and Andreas are twinning in red.

      real life VS insta life (and no, I didn’t just chuck AP into the sea 🤽🏼‍♀️)

      A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jan 30, 2020 at 4:57am PST

      Amy and her fiance George Panayaiotou became parents to Andreas on September 23, 2019. Amy keeps her fans updated by posting adorable pictures of Andreas on her social media.

      Read more about: amy jackson
      Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 15:20 [IST]
