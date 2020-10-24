Amyra Dastur's Lawyer On Luviena Lodh's Drugs Allegations: Completely False, Unfounded And Malicious

On Friday, actress Luviena Lodh shared a video on her Instagram page in which she accused filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family of harassing her. For the unversed, Luviena is Mahesh Bhatt's nephew Sumit Sabharwal's wife.

Further, in her video, Luviena also claimed that her husband Sumit supplied drugs to actresses like Amyra Dastur, Sapna Pabbi and many others, because of which she has sought a divorce. Now, Amyra Dastur's lawyer has issued a statement, refuting the drugs allegations made against the actress by Luviena.

The statement signed by advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar on Amyra read, "We refer to the statement in relation to our Client 'Ms. Amyra Dastur' AKA 'Ms. Amy Dastur' with the video recently released by one Ms. Luviena Lodh. Accordingly on instructions and on behalf of our client, it is clarified that the said video contains false statements relating to our client and that our client is convinced that the same is published with an aim to defame and cause harm, injury and damage to the reputation of our client."

Amyra's lawyer called Luviena's allegations against the actress as "completely false, unfounded and malicious."

"Our client completely refutes all such statements referring to her in the said video as being completely false, unfounded and malicious and further reserves her right to seek all remedies available to her in law and equity. Our client also states that it is very unfortunate when individuals resort to such unfounded attacks and condemns the same," the statement further read.

Earlier, the legal counsel of Vishesh Films, also issued a statement on behalf of Mahesh Bhatt and refuted the harassment allegations levelled against the filmmaker by Luviena.

