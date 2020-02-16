An Elated Farhan Akhtar Shares Congratulatory Post As Gully Boy Breaks All Records At Filmfare 2020

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy went on to break all records at the recently held 65th Filmfare Awards 2020. The movie won in all the 13 categories it was nominated in. It also holds the distinction of bagging the most number awards for a single film ever at Filmfare.

Gully Boy won Best film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best, Supporting Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue, Best Music Director, Best Lyricist, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography and Best Background score respectively.

Producer Farhan Akhtar took to social media to share his happiness. He tagged each and even winner and wrote, “What a wonderful night..! Gully Boy breaks the Filmfare record for most awards to a single film. Congratulations to the BTS teams at @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms for all the effort and hours they put into supporting the creation of our film.” (sic)

He went on to add, “Congratulations to the light boys, sound boys, setting dada’s, spot boys, drivers and all set support staff. Congratulations to all post production teams, visual and sound, who worked on our film. And most of all, Congratulations to the rapper community for inspiring the film and supporting it with love and pride. Boht Hard..!!!! Aapka Time Aagaya.”

The leading actors of the film Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and debutante Siddhant Chaturvedi represented the movie wonderfully at the awards ceremony whilst bagging a trophy each for their stellar performances. Director Zoya Akhtar and Co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani too took to social media to thank one and all for the honours.

