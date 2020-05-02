An Emotional Neetu Kapoor Misses Rishi Kapoor & Says ‘End Of Our Story’, B-Town Says 'Stay Strong'

We can't even imagine the pain felt by Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, who have lost the closest person of their lives, Rishi Kapoor. The Karz actor breathed his last on April 30 and left the entire film industry, as well as the nation, grieving over his unfortunate demise. He was suffering from leukemia since two years.

A while ago, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor, wherein the actor can be seen holding a glass of whiskey while sporting a smile. Neetu Kapoor captioned the picture saying, "End of our story." The netizens felt heartbroken after reading the caption and urged Mrs Kapoor to stay strong.

Many industry friends of Neetu Kapoor convinced her that it's anything but the 'end' of their story.

Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita Kapoor wrote, "Yes please don't say that, what's so beautiful is that you had such an amazing love story and so many beautiful memories ♥♥♥."

Author Bhawana Somaaya wrote, "Neetu don't say that, it is end of a scene, end of a chapter, Chintu would have liked you to live life wholeheartedly. Last two years have been draining, so pause for a while, rest, recapture, reflect and slowly and gradually restore...we are all there, waiting to hold your hand!"

Actress Richa Chadha also consoled Neetu Kapoor and wrote, "It is but a comma, not a full stop. He's right there, besides you, regaling you with stories, making you laugh, getting annoyed, finding the best restaurant... he lives through you and beside you. Don't lose heart ❣ you are united in eternity ❤ big big hug!"

Actor Sonu Sood wrote, "It's a story that inspired many stories on this planet mam. Some stories never end in fact they will remain in our hearts forever. Rishi sir will always be a guiding angel."

Many B-town celebrities including, Anushka Sharma, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Soni Razdan, Anupam Kher and Karisma Kapoor, posted heart emoticons on Neetu Kapoor's post as a symbol of sending love to her.

We pray to God to give strength to the Kapoor family!

(Social media posts are unedited.)

