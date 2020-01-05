An Overwhelmed Karan Johar Pens An Emotional Note On The Success Of Good Newwz

Dharma Production’s Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani has crossed 200 crore mark worldwide at the box office. The movie that released on December 27, 2019, is Khiladi star’s sixth consecutive hit to enter the 100-crore club. The movie has clearly impressed both critics and audiences whilst setting the box office on fire. An ecstatic Karan Johar recently took to social media to pen a congratulatory note for the team of Good Newwz.

Karan wrote, “That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds come together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and besides the box office has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas! A big shout out to @johaikapoor for bringing the screenplay to our home at @dharmamovies! To the stoic and supreme @somenmishra for spotting the potential and nurturing the journey on the film! To @shashankkhaitan for being such a rock solid mentor and friend and whose huge heart will always give him applause and love!” (sic)

He went on to add, “To the amazingly talented debut director @raj_a_mehta for treating such a delicate story with emotional expertise ... for making the humour come through with panache and aplomb! Here’s a director I can’t wait to see the journey of...Cracking dialogues by @rishiwrites ... a huge shout out to the amazing cast @akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always ...to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can!”

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Is Overwhelmed With The Success Of Good Newwz, His 14th Film To Join 100 Crore Club

ALSO READ: Good Newwz Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD!