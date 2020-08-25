Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Starrer Khaali Peeli To Release On Gandhi Jayanti?

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli, has reportedly locked in a release date. The film is going to release on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2020, on Zee Studios' web platform, ZEE5.

According to Pinkvilla, Khaali Peeli, which has been directed by Maqbool Khan, is all set for release soon. The portal quoted a source as saying, "The banner has locked Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) as the release date for Khaali Peeli. Zee Studios will stream it only on their home grown platform exclusively."

The film's shoot is yet to be completed, and it will reportedly be completed in a day or two day's shoot.

The source added, "The entire team has figured out a plan to finish it all up. They need to shoot for a day or two at the max to wrap it completely. Ananya and Ishaan will film those scenes in a controlled set up in the coming few days, mostly in the first week of September. The shoot will be concluded in Mumbai following all safety guidelines."

The action thriller's teaser released on web recently and received a mixed response from audiences. Khaali Peeli has been co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.

