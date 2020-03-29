Woohoo! Ananya Panday Clocks 10 Million Followers On Instagram

    For Quick Alerts
      Newbie Ananya Panday is on cloud nine as the actress has amassed over 10 million followers on Instagram. The 21-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to give a shout-out to her followers and wrote, "Biggest virtual hug and love for all 10 million of you. Thank you for always supporting me, loving me and laughing at my silly jokes."

      Ananya also asked her follower to stay safe during the ongoing 21-days lockdown period in the country to combat the coronavirus pandemic. She wrote, "I hope you guys are at home and safe."

      Ananya made her grand Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, which also marked the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria. Though the film failed to impress the audience, Ananya won many hearts with her sweet face.

      Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Made on a budget of ₹35 crore, the film earned ₹117.70 crore at the box office.

      Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Puri Jagannadh's upcoming untitled film, featuring Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from these two projects, Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming relationship drama, which also casts Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

      Earlier, the actress had spoken about Shakun Batra's project and had said, "Shakun's film was supposed to kick off this month. Now, we don't know when we will start the project."

