Alanna Panday, Cousin Of Ananya Panday, Says She Received Rape Threats For Posing In A Bikini

Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday took to her Instagram handle to open up about the cyber bullying she has faced because of some of her posts. Alanna shared that she receives rape threats for putting up pictures where she is posing in bikinis, and that this has become an everyday part of her life.

The fashion model's mother, Deanne Panday also shared how the woman who threatened her daughter, also messaged her to say that she is bringing her up in the wrong way. Read on.

Alanna captioned her post, "This happened months ago, I wish I had spoken about it sooner, but waking up and reading things like this just became normal to me-it's an everyday part of my life. Here's 1% of what I have to wake up and read everyday."

She wrote in the post, "I've had a women comment on my post saying I deserve to be gang raped because I posted a picture in a bikini.She then tagged my mother and father in the comment to make sure that they saw it too. I wish I had a screenshot but I was so shaken when I saw it I blocked her immediately and Instagram deleted the comment. When I went to her profile to block her I saw that she was married and had a daughter a little younger than me. I don't understand how you can wish that upon someone else's child."

She added that when she visited the woman's profile to block her, she saw that she had a daughter almost the same age as her, and didn't understand how someone can wish that upon another's child.

Alanna's mother commented on her post, "This is the same person who sent me messages saying I am bringing up my daughter in the wrong way and I should be ashamed .. that you are influenced by Bollywood so that's why you wear less clothes.She also said you have no assets .. so you wear these clothes for attention.She said a lot more as it's all on your previous Instagram post .. her nasty comments."

Her cousin Ananya has taken a strong stand against cyber bullying by starting a campaign called, 'So Positive.'

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday Oozes Positivity, Happiness And More On The Cover Of A Leading Magazine!