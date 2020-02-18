‘New Beginnings And Fingers Crossed’: Is Ananya Panday Hinting At A New Project?

Ananya Panday is all set to own 2020 by having releases like Khaali Peeli where the actress will share the screen with Ishaan Khatter, releasing this year and the second film whose name is yet to be revealed but we will be seeing Ananya sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. But is there something that we are missing? Looks like!

Sharing a very cryptic picture on her social media, Ananya Panday surely dropped some bombs which have taken our excitement to its peak. A flash of Ananya's fingers crossed with "top secret', New beginnings!! Wish me luck 😇❤🏻something exciting coming super soon!!" written all over it, we just feel - Is Ananya Panday hinting at a new project?

According to the news doing the rounds, the actress is constantly juggling between the shoots of her projects and is shooting more than 23 hours in one go, as well. Keeping up with shoots, reading sessions, brand shoots and events, we totally can't wait to hear about her next project announcement.

Ever since Ananya has made her Bollywood début, she has been raking in immense love and appreciation from all across the nation. Ananya never fails to surprise her fans with announcements and with top secret coming soon, in her words, we definitely are excited.

Recently, the actress bagged the Best Debut award at a prominent awards show for her performance in Student of the Year 2. Sweeping the awards the entire season, this one truly adds up to her list of wins for her best début.

Owning the year with back to back awards from being hailed as the youth influencer to best debutante, Ananya's hit is making us more and more curious. Tell us already, Ananya!

