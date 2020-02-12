Ananya Panday Is Vijay Deverakonda's Heroine In His Bollywood Debut; Read Details

Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to fame with Arjun Reddy, is all set to sashay into the Hindi film industry with Fighter. Since the blockbuster success of Arjun Reddy, fans have been eagerly waiting for him to take his first step in Bollywood.

After making multiple visits to the tinsel town, the south sensation had earlier stated that he was keen to enter Bollywood. And finally, things fell in place and recently, the actor announced that he is all set to debut in Bollywood under Karan Johar's guidance with Puri Jagannadh's Fighter.

Touted to be a mixed martial arts-heavy action film, Vijay has already began shooting for the movie. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the makers have roped in Ananya Panday as Vijay's leading lady in the movie. While the Arjun Reddy actor wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film, Ananya is expected to join Vijay for the shooting by mid-March or April first week.

Earlier, reports speculated that either Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday would be playing Vijay's love interest. Eventually, it was the latter who bagged the role.

The Mumbai Mirror report further stated that the makers wanted to cast a young actor opposite Vijay and Ananya fitted the bill perfectly. "Ananya is eager to work with Vijay and is expected to star shooting mid-March or in the first week of April,' said a source close to the development to the tabloid.

This Vijay Deverakonda starrer will be a pan-India film which will be releasing in Hindi and other south languages. The film will be produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Currently, Ananya is busy shooting for Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli. She will next begin working on Shakun Batra's untitled film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

IT'S OFFICIAL! Karan Johar To Present Vijay Deverakonda's VD10 With Puri Jagannadh; Read Deets

Vijay Deverakonda Says He Should Be Ashamed Of Doing Arjun Reddy; Shocking Deets Inside!