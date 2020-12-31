Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter's Vacation Pictures From Maldives Take Internet By Storm

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday who featured together in Khaali Peeli, have set several tongues wagging when they jetted off to Maldives for New Year celebrations. While the rumoured couple haven't shared any pictures together, they have been tagging the same resort in their Instagram posts.

On reaching their holiday destination, Ishaan and Ananya got the party started by indulging in some burger and fries, and going scuba-diving. The Bollywood actors later took to their respective Instagram pages to share glimpses from their vacation diaries.

Yum-Yum A bikini-clad Ananya Panday is seen snacking on a burger while enjoying the beautiful poolside view. The actress captioned her snap as, "Progressively becoming the real me." Relax Mode On Ananya posted a picture of herself lazing around at her vacation destination. Mood Blue The Khaali Peeli actor shared pictures of himself flaunting his chiseled physique and taking a walk by the poolside. Ishaan Shows Off His Adventurous Streak Ishaan got his adrenaline rush by going snorkeling and even shared glimpses of the same. Food Is Bae Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday even shared pictures of their scrumptious breakfast on their respective social media handles.

Besides Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, other rumoured couples, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani are also holidaying in Maldives.

