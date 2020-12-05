Ananya Panday On Being Trolled For Her Clothes: I Don’t Obsess Over It

Celebrities do not have it easy on social media these days, as they are subjected to incessant trolling. Ananya Panday is no stranger to this as she is someone who constantly faces trolling.

One of the topics that Ananya is trolled the most for, is her clothes. However, she is not bothered by it as she realized that dressing the way she wants make her happy. She also points out that it doesn't matter how she dresses, she will anyway get trolled, and so it really doesn't matter.

While chatting with Kareena Kapoor Khan on What Women Want, Ananya opened up on her fashion choices. "When I initially started, I was dressing in a way that probably made everyone happy. But now I think the way that I dress makes me happy. As I said in the start, as long as I am happy and comfortable, it is all that matters."

She continued, "When it comes to trolling, now I am just like, anything I do or wear, I am going to get trolled anyway. So it's fine, as long as I am happy and comfortable. I have made it to Diet Sabya and I have been questioned on what I am wearing but that is something that I don't actually obsess over or anything. As long as I am happy and I get good pictures to put on my Instagram, I am fine."

The actress even started an anti-bullying campaign called 'So Positive' in an effort to spread positivity and eradicate social media bullying, which has been commended across the board. The initiative acted as a catalyst to introduce features that would combat bullies.

