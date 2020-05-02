Ananya Panday On Deepika Padukone: She Is More Beautiful On The Inside Than The Outside

Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Student Of The Year 2, is all set to share screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's untitled movie. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi as the male lead.

Ananya is quite excited to work with Padmaavat actress and while speaking with a leading daily, said that with Deepika, it feels like working with a friend.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror, "You don't feel like she is a star overpowering you. It feels like being with a friend. Deepika is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside."

Reportedly, this film is a domestic noir. Spilling the beans about the movie, Deepika earlier told a leading daily, "To be honest, you can't call Shakun's film 'light' either. Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it's quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven't seen much in Indian cinema, it's called domestic noir. I don't think that's a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms."

She further added, "What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships."

Ananya also opened up about working with Shakun Batra and said, "I told him that I'd do anything he directs. I am just going to sit there like a student and try to absorb as much as I can."

Shakun Batra's last directorial was the 2016 film Kapoor & Sons. The film received rave reviews from the critics and stars Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan.

