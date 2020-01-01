Ananya Panday On Nepotism: Equates Her Struggle To Her Dad Never Having Been On Koffee With Karan

Ananya Panday recently shared her views on nepotism at the Bollywood newcomers' roundtable, and it left viewers scratching their head. Ananya, who is the daughter of Chunky Panday, said that even among star kids, everyone has their own journey and not everyone has it easy. She gave an example of her dad never having been in a Dharma film or on Koffee With Karan, implying that that is the struggle she went through. Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had a savage reply for this.

On the newcomers roundtable hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand, Ananya said, "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle."

She continued that her father did not congratulate her on her debut movie, Student Of The Year 2 until it released, because it had already been delayed by a year. She explained that that's how fickle the industry is, and how dispensable people are. She added that she doesn't take anything too seriously because she has seen her dad go through so many things. She overcompensates sometimes because she is scared that people may say she is taking things too lightly. She is just happy to have this chance.

Siddhant, who debuted with Gully Boy as MC Sher, said, "The difference is 'jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled)."

Viewers are impressed with Siddhant's retort, hailing him as 'sher'. Apart from Siddhant and Ananya, the roundtable also featured Tara Sutaria, Vishal Jethwa, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Abhimany Dassani, and Saloni Batra.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday: I've Had My Fair Share Of Relationships; It's Normal And One Should Not Judge Me

ALSO READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi Is Excited To Work With Deepika Padukone: 'Will Learn A Lot From Her'