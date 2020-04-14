Ananya Panday On Nepotism: I Now Agree That Star Kids Enjoy An Advantage Over Others

Ananya Panday currently enjoys a huge fan following and has an ample array of projects ready to go on floors. The actress made her debut last year with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2, and has been grabbing headlines for her comments on nepotism. Last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday recently agreed that star kids have an advantage over other struggling actors.

Earlier this year, Ananya went viral for her comment on nepotism and Sidhant Chaturdevi's epic response to it, at the Newcomers Roundtable 2019, hosted by Rajeev Masand. Talking about her struggle Ananya had said, "My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle." To this, Chaturvedi, last seen in Gully Boy, had responded, "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai."

The video went quite viral on social media and several memes on the same had surfaced. However, in a recent interview for 'Stary Nights Jane Y', Ananya said, 'I now agree that we get the benefit of it. We are able to contact the people of the industry easily. We grow up living among them. But now that I have a chance, it would be pointless to lose it. I want to make my father proud." She also described Janhvi Kapoor as her biggest rival, who is also a star kid and has plenty of upcoming releases lined up.

Talking about her upcoming project Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, Ananya added, "I'm excited about this film and it is a special film for me. I think every memory of this film has been fun and exciting. It is a different film that I am doing and we got to spend a lot of time in Khaali Peeli taxi which was a lot of fun! Ishaan and I did a lot of our stunts in the film which is exciting for me as I have never done that before."

Khaali Peeli, directed by Maqbool Khan, is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. Ananya will also be seen in, Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda and in an untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, directed by Shakun Batra.

