Ananya Panday On One Year Of Student Of The Year 2: Seems Surreal, Want To Better Myself Every Year

Ananya Panday's debut film, Student Of The Year 2 turned one yesterday and the actress has only good things to say about the journey and her foray into Bollywood. "Can't believe it's already been one year - it still seems so surreal. Whatever I wished and dreamed off came true on this date last year and I'll forever be grateful to Punit, Karan, Dharma, Apoorva, Tiger, Tara, Aditya, Ravi sir and my entire cast and crew of the film," said Ananya, while speaking to IANS.

She further added, "The amount of love I've received from the audience and industry motivates me to work even harder and want to better myself every day. I feel blessed to have gotten this opportunity."

Apart from Ananya, Student Of The Year 2 also marked the debut of Tara Sutaria, and featured Tiger Shroff and Aditya Seal in key roles. The film was directed by Punit Malhotra and was jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

While thanking her fans, crew and mentors, Ananya shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "1 year of SOTY 2 today!! This also marks my first year in the industry ❤ here are a few of my firsts 😊 my 1st screen test, my 1st reading, my 1st director, my 1st co stars, my 1st shot, my 1st dialogue, my 1st song shoot, my 1st stunt (and stunt double 😛) and my 1st trailer launch - all leading up to my 1st film ever ❤❤❤ forever grateful and blessed to have received so much love from all of you."

Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. She will next be seen in Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli and Shakun Batra's next directorial venture, which also casts Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.