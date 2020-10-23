Ananya Panday On Resuming Work Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: I Was Scared And A Little Paranoid

Ananya Panday Was Scared And A Little Paranoid To Resume Shooting Amid Pandemic

Talking about her shooting experience, the actor tells us, "I was definitely scared, nervous and a little paranoid to shoot during the COVID-19 situation. But when I came on the set, I was very reassured, as we all are taking every safety precaution. I'm making sure to remain on top of things. The aim is to keep myself and everyone around me as safe and healthy as possible."

The Actress Says The Safety Checks On The Sets Made Her Apprehensions Go Away

Speaking about it, Ananya said, "Everyone here has been taking all measures, with sanitisation in place, in making it a safe and healthy environment. I'm happy to get back at work in a safe and healthy way."

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday Is Happy With The Response She Has Received For Khaali Peeli

"I consider myself blessed and very grateful that the films I did - Student Of The Year 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh were loved by audiences, and I got a lot of appreciation. I am always going to be grateful. I feel I tried to do something in my second film, which was very different from me than SOTY 2, and then in Khaali Peeli, it was again different. I don't know if I have carved my way or found my path, but I want to continue doing different things," the actress told the leading daily.

Ananya Panday Talks About Her Approach Towards Work

Talking about how she isn't scared to make mistakes in order to grow, Ananya explained, "I want to explore and grow, and if that means making mistakes, I am okay with it. I am blessed that I already got love from audiences, and only hope that in upcoming films too. It's a very long journey, I am excited for it."