Ananya Panday On Resuming Work Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: I Was Scared And A Little Paranoid
After almost seven months of lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood is now slowly getting back on its feet with celebrities hitting back to the sets with all the necessary safety precautions. Actress Ananya Panday has also resumed shooting for Shakun Batra's upcoming film which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, in Goa.
In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up about her shooting experience. Ananya also talked about the response she received for her last release Khaali Peeli.
Ananya Panday Was Scared And A Little Paranoid To Resume Shooting Amid Pandemic
Talking about her shooting experience, the actor tells us, "I was definitely scared, nervous and a little paranoid to shoot during the COVID-19 situation. But when I came on the set, I was very reassured, as we all are taking every safety precaution. I'm making sure to remain on top of things. The aim is to keep myself and everyone around me as safe and healthy as possible."
The Actress Says The Safety Checks On The Sets Made Her Apprehensions Go Away
Speaking about it, Ananya said, "Everyone here has been taking all measures, with sanitisation in place, in making it a safe and healthy environment. I'm happy to get back at work in a safe and healthy way."
Meanwhile, Ananya Panday Is Happy With The Response She Has Received For Khaali Peeli
"I consider myself blessed and very grateful that the films I did - Student Of The Year 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh were loved by audiences, and I got a lot of appreciation. I am always going to be grateful. I feel I tried to do something in my second film, which was very different from me than SOTY 2, and then in Khaali Peeli, it was again different. I don't know if I have carved my way or found my path, but I want to continue doing different things," the actress told the leading daily.
Ananya Panday Talks About Her Approach Towards Work
Talking about how she isn't scared to make mistakes in order to grow, Ananya explained, "I want to explore and grow, and if that means making mistakes, I am okay with it. I am blessed that I already got love from audiences, and only hope that in upcoming films too. It's a very long journey, I am excited for it."
Besides Shakun Batra's film, Ananya will also be seen in Puri Jagannadh's next with Vijay Devarakonda tentatively titled as Fighter. The film marks Ananya's foray into the Telugu film industry. The pan-India project is presented by Dharma Productions' Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.
ALSO READ: Ananya Panday Says The Characters She Has Played Have Helped Expand Her Horizon
ALSO READ: Ananya Panday: I've A Chaska For Doing Stunts, Want To Do A Full-Fledged Action Film Soon