Ananya Panday On Self-Isolation: It’s A Surreal Feeling Because I Have Never Taken This Long A Break

The lockdown in place in India to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is challenging to people for many reasons. For those who are used to a life of hustle, it is testing to find themselves locked in their houses for a period of 21-days.

Ananya Panday says she has never had this long a break from work ever since she made her acting debut in the 2018 film Student Of The Year 2, and therefore feels the lockdown and self-isolation is surreal. She is itching to go back to work, but understands the need to prioritize health and safety of the nation.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ananya said, "It's a very different time and a surreal feeling for me, because ever since I've started shooting, I've never stayed at home for this long. I've been working back-to-back and never got this long a break. I would take a break from work for not more than three days. But now, it has been more than a week and I'm already missing work. I hope the crisis gets over and I can get back to it soon."

She added, "It has affected my work and everyone else's as well. The shooting of two of my films has got pushed. Everything is postponed, leading to major losses, but health is more important than anything else."

Regarding those who are not taking the lockdown seriously, Ananya said that they should understand why we are self-isolating ourselves. She said that she herself has not been socializing with her friends. She stressed that we must take the necessary precautions and only then we can stop the virus from spreading further.

