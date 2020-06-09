Ananya Panday Oozes Positivity, Happiness And More On The Cover Of A Leading Magazine!

Ever since Ananya Panday stepped in the film industry, there has been no stopping her. The young actress is achieving milestones one after the other. Opting for a change of style and seen at her raw best, Ananya recently graced the cover of a leading magazine, where she won hearts with her beguiling beauty and innocence.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Student Of The Year 2 actress posted, "Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if only one remembers to turn on the light ❤️ @bazaarindia @sopositivedsr."

Crystalizing the cover with her positivity and being the 'So Positive' icon that the world is in dire need of, Ananya looks every bit of pristine and beautiful. Being a responsive and confident millennial, Her "So Positive" initiative against social media bullying provides a digital platform and puts across efforts to create maximum awareness of the same.

Sitting on the royal blue sofa against a grey door, dressed in a white crop top and beige athleisure pants, Ananya is giving us the girl next door vibes.

We're sure every girl can relate to Ananya right now, donning the most comfortable clothes, sitting at home and reading the classic novel of Harry Potter. Keeping the makeup at minimum and tresses tied in two half buns, her scintillating smile is adding an extra shine to the cover.

Everything this girl does, makes us love her even more!! Earlier, the magazine, released a one-off its kind motion cover to intrigue the audiences asking them to guess their next cover star. Balleying her way to having Breakfast at Tiffany's, the star is twirling into positivity and happiness.

Having an impressive array of projects in the line up, Ananya is all set to take over the silver screen. There is a romantic action movie titled 'Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishaan Khatter, Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone and her recently announced romantic action entertainer film Fighter opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film marks her debut in South cinema, and is also her first PAN India release.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday Shares Her Favourite Memory With BFF Suhana Khan And AbRam

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone And Ananya Panday Want Fans To Watch These Films In Quarantine