Ananya Panday Reveals B-Town's Biggest Gossip Girls: Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor And Karan Johar

Sonakshi Once Tagged Ranbir As The Biggest Gossip Girl

Earlier in March, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar had confirmed that Kareena Kapoor is the gossip queen of Bollywood. While talking to Kapil Sharma on his chat show The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay had said, "She (Kareena) knows everything. Genuinely."

To which Karan also added, "I say to the Mumbai Police to hire her. I feel she (Kareena) has a business of CCTV. It seems she has installed CCTV cameras in people's houses. And she seems to have a console through which she can see what's happening in the industry. There's not a single information about India and the industry that doesn't reach her house."

Rohit Shetty's Proof That Kareena Always Knows Everything

Director Rohit Shetty proved the same by sharing his experience. He said, "But it's correct about Kareena. I have experienced it myself. I held a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan in the night for Chennai Express. Nobody knew about it. I think only Karan (Johar) knew about it. The next morning, I went to Kareena's house. (She asked) 'You met Shah Rukh?' I swear."

