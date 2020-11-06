Ananya Panday Reveals Why She Loved Her Character 'Pooja' From Khaali Peeli

Newbie Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter, couldn't stop boasting about her on-screen character 'Pooja'. Speaking about her character Pooja- a typical Bambaiya girl, Ananya said, "The fact that Pooja was so empowered and no damsel in distress, how she fought for herself, really drew me to her as a character. She was a full Hindi-picture hero herself."

Ananya also shared that she enjoyed doing action scenes in Khaali Peeli and is keen to do an action film, in which she could play the lead role. "Doing action in this film (Khaali Peeli) was something very new for me and different, but I had a blast. Parvez Bhai and his team made it feel so easy for me, so I really hope to do action in more films or maybe even an action film someday," told Ananya to a leading daily.

Well, we're sure her fans would be delighted to see Ananya carrying an action film on her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Ananya is busy with the shooting of her upcoming film, which is an untitled project by Shakun Batra. The film is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and it marks the first collaboration of Ananya with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Apart from that, Ananya has one more film in her kitty i.e., Puri Jagannadh's Fighter. The romantic action entertainer also casts Telugu superstar Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role, and is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi.

Ananya Panday Birthday Special: When The Actress Stole Away Our Hearts With Her Cuteness As A Kid!

Earlier, while speaking to an entertainment portal, Ananya had spoken about working with Deverakonda and said, "I have yet to meet someone so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft-spoken."

We must say that 2021 is going to be an exciting year for Ananya.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday And Many Others Open Up About Working With Zoya Akhtar