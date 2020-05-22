Ananya Panday's Birthday Wish For Suhana Khan Is Giving Us Major Friendship Goals!

Throwback To 'Beachy' Days

Ananya posted a throwback picture from one of their outings to King Khan's Alibaug bungalow and captioned it as, "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue ...but u will be my little baby forever." The picture features the two girls posing against the beautiful backdrop of the beach.

The Three Musketeers

Suhana, Ananya and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor are childhood buddies, and are often spotted hanging out together. Earlier, in one of her interviews with a leading tabloid, Ananya was quoted as saying, "Suhana, Shanaya and I have grown up together and are practically of the same age. So whenever trolling or bullying happens, we three have each others back. We can count on each other during our lows. I am lucky because they are always with me no matter what."

When Ananya Opened Up About Suhana's Talents

"Suhana and I were in the same school and we have done a lot of acting related things together. We used to be in all the school plays and Suhana used to be the main lead. She's a brilliant actor. We both went to New York Film academy ages ago and did a film course together. Now she's there and acting. Suhana is too talented, not just acting but she's a great singer and dancer. There are a lot of big things meant for Suhana," The Student Of The Year 2 actress revealed in an interview.

Meanwhile, Suhana Is Making The Best Use Of Her Lockdown Time

From turning muse for mommy Gauri Khan for her photography sessions to taking up virtual belly-dance classes, SRK's daughter is using the quarantine time productively.