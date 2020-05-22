    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ananya Panday's Birthday Wish For Suhana Khan Is Giving Us Major Friendship Goals!

      By
      |

      Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana turns 20 today (May 22, 2020). While the star kid will be ringing in her special day with her family at home owing to the lockdown, Suhana's best friend, actress Ananya Panday, wished her in the most adorable way.

      Throwback To 'Beachy' Days

      Throwback To 'Beachy' Days

      Ananya posted a throwback picture from one of their outings to King Khan's Alibaug bungalow and captioned it as, "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue ...but u will be my little baby forever." The picture features the two girls posing against the beautiful backdrop of the beach.

      The Three Musketeers

      The Three Musketeers

      Suhana, Ananya and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor are childhood buddies, and are often spotted hanging out together. Earlier, in one of her interviews with a leading tabloid, Ananya was quoted as saying, "Suhana, Shanaya and I have grown up together and are practically of the same age. So whenever trolling or bullying happens, we three have each others back. We can count on each other during our lows. I am lucky because they are always with me no matter what."

      When Ananya Opened Up About Suhana's Talents

      When Ananya Opened Up About Suhana's Talents

      "Suhana and I were in the same school and we have done a lot of acting related things together. We used to be in all the school plays and Suhana used to be the main lead. She's a brilliant actor. We both went to New York Film academy ages ago and did a film course together. Now she's there and acting. Suhana is too talented, not just acting but she's a great singer and dancer. There are a lot of big things meant for Suhana," The Student Of The Year 2 actress revealed in an interview.

      Meanwhile, Suhana Is Making The Best Use Of Her Lockdown Time

      Meanwhile, Suhana Is Making The Best Use Of Her Lockdown Time

      From turning muse for mommy Gauri Khan for her photography sessions to taking up virtual belly-dance classes, SRK's daughter is using the quarantine time productively.

      Suhana Khan's Belly Dance Instructor Shares The Star Kid's Then And Now Pictures!

      Suhana Khan's No-Makeup Pictures: Mom Gauri Khan Shows Off Her Photography Skills Amid Lockdown

      Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 9:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X