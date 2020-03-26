Ananya Panday Says Khaali Peeli Had Only One Day Of Shoot Left When They Had To Halt

Although a nationwide lockdown in India amidst the growing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis was announced recently, many Bollywood film shoots and other industry events halted much before. Ananya Panday recently shared that there was just one more day's shoot left on her upcoming film Khaali Peeli when they decided to pause it.

Ananya spoke to Mid Day about how she is using her time in self isolation and the pausing of work. "I am being productive by regularly working out and reading books. We (Khaali Peeli crew ) had only one day of shoot left, but we couldn't finish the film because everyone's safety is more important. I hope things get back to normal soon," she said.

Khaali Peeli is a film being directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. It co-stars Ishaan Khatter.

After Khaali Peeli, she was to begin work on another project, a Shakun Batra directorial co-starring Deepika Padukone and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya told the tabloid that she doesn't know when the shoot for Batra's romantic drama will begin.

Along with films' shoots being halted, many films which were scheduled for release during this time, have also been postponed. From the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, to '83, a film on India's first cricket World Cup win, starring Ranveer Singh, films' release dates are being pushed.

Ananya Panday was last seen in the remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from Khaali Peeli and the Shakun Batra film, Ananya also has a film coming up with south actor Vijay Devarakonda, which is going to be the latter's Bollywood debut.

