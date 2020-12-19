How Did Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor & Nirvaan React To Their Moms' Show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives?

Recently, when the reality show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives released on Netflix, it became the talk of the town. From B-town celebrities to netizens, it got everyone talking about it. While some binge-watched it, others cringed over it. Nonetheless, the reality show, which featured Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni in the lead roles, became quite popular among the audiences.

Now, while speaking to Rajeev Masand, the lead cast of the reality show revealed how their kids reacted to the show.

Speaking about her daughters, Bhavana revealed that both Ananya and Rysa were encouraging when she started the show, and she found it quite strange. Bhavana further revealed that after the show came out, they've been really happy about it.

"Ananya's been going out and shooting, and meeting people on set, and they've all been saying 'your mum is fab and so entertaining', so she's coming back with all these compliments. Not only at shoots, even her friends who are in university, they've been messaging her and telling her... Surprisingly even her guy friends, she was like 'Mom, I never thought these 21-year-old boys are going to enjoy your show so much'," added Chunky Pandey's wife.

Maheep Kapoor, on the other hand, said that she would have never come been on board if her kids weren't okay with it. "Now that the show has dropped and they have loved it, they're coming to me and telling me their friends are watching it. They're happy now, I've not embarrassed them that much," added Sanjay Kapoor's wife.

Just like Ananya, Rysa and Shanaya, Seema Khan's son Nirvaan was also proud of his mom, and said that his friends couldn't stop raving about her.

Neelam couldn't let her daughter watch the entire show because of the swearing. Hence, she will wait till her daughter is old enough to watch the show.