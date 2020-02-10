Ananya Panday Shoots For Over 23 Hours At A Stretch For Khaali Peeli!

Ananya Panday made a successful debut with Student Of The Year 2 in mid 2019, and was back on the screen again with her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh in a matter of few months. The young actress has faced a lot of heat with regard to the nepotism debate, but she doesn't seem to be taking the opportunities that she is getting lightly.

According to a report, Ananya, who is super busy with work and is filming her third movie Khaali Peeli, recently shot for more than 23 hours at a stretch.

IANS quoted a source as saying, "Ananya has been juggling between shoots and other commitments. Recently, during a schedule of Khaali Peeli, she started shooting at 8 o'clock in the morning and continued to shoot till the next morning. She shot for the film for more than 23 hours at a stretch."

The source added that although Ananya has a hectic schedule which includes shooting for songs, reading scripts, and other commitments, she is not letting one thing compromise the other, and giving her best to all.

Ananya will be starring opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. Jaideep Ahlawat, Satish Kaushik and Deshna Duggad will also co-star in it. The film is an action thriller and is being directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is scheduled for release on June 12, 2020.

Ananya has also signed a film which will be directed by Shakun Batra. The film is said to be a romantic drama, starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi alongside her.

