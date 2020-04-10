Ananya Panday Talks About Dating Rumours And Much More On Live Interaction Session With Fans

Ananya Panday debuted alongside Tara Sutaria in Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2. Since then, she has garnered a lot of fame and a huge fan following on social media. Ananya enjoys more than 10 million followers on her Instagram account, on which she has been sharing pictures from her quarantine life to keep fans entertained.

Ananya is currently staying at home in Mumbai with her parents and sister, Rysa amid the Coronavirus lockdown. She recently interacted with fans on her IG handle with a live session and got candid with her answers. From special talents, favourite games to even talking about her co-star Ishaan Khatter, Ananya spoke about a lot of things.

When a fan asked her favourite City, Ananya revealed it's Mumbai, even though she is not very fluent in speaking Marathi. Her favourite person in the world is her mother Bhavana Panday, who she said is also her inspiration. Fans love Ananya's bubbly personality, and in the live session, she was being her candid self. Talking about her special talent she revealed, she can touch her nose with her tongue.

As for her favourite Hollywood and Bollywood films, she likes Shutter Island, Kill Bill, Fightclub, David Dhawan's Aankhen and Yash Chopra's Silsila. Ananya also said that she really likes the evergreen comedy flick Andaaz Apna Apna. The actress is a big fan of B-town stars Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, her Hollywood crushes are Justin Bieber, Ryan Gosling and Zac Efron.

Ananya revealed that she is a foodie and her favourite thing to shop is food. She enjoys grocery shopping and going out to pick up all her favourite kinds of food. She is currently hooked on the online game app, Quiz Up and is improving her general knowledge.

There have been rumours that Ananya is currently dating her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. When a fan asked her if the rumours are true, she said he is a very talented and a chilled out person, and added that they are very similar people, "and bond over a lot of common things. Our film is very special to both of us."

With regard to work, Ananya was last seen in Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh. She was shooting for Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli with Ishaan, before the quarantine. She also bagged Fighter with south star Vijay Deverakonda, who will be making his Bollywood debut. The film will mark Ananya's Tollywood debut as Fighter will release in Hindi and Telugu.

