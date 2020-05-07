Ananya Panday To Collaborate With The Vamps Guitarist James McVey For Her ‘So Positive' Initiative

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, at the beginning of her career, started the So Positive initiative, to help raise awareness about social bullying. Amid the lockdown, social media activities have increased, and so has the online bullying. Seeing the need of the hour, the actress is hosting a live session with The Vamps' guitarist, James McVey to talk about social media bullying.

The live session on Instagram will be held by the So Positive Offical Instagram account, on May 8, 7 pm IST. The post on Instagram read, "A topic that has poised to turn into the biggest online concern, cyberbullying. Join us for our live session with @ananyapanday and @jamesmcvey to discuss more about posting without roasting." Take a look:

Ananya, while sharing about the live session, said that social media bullying is an 'evil' that people face every day. "I'm glad that James McVey and I will be fighting this evil together in our own small way. The world is going through a difficult time, currently and it is even more important than ever to be kind to everyone around and spread positivity.

So Positive has been creating awareness through different ways and our aim continues to be to negate the spread of social media bullying by spreading positivity all across. I'm really looking forward to this insightful exchange with James," she said in a report by IANS.

McVey, on the other hand, recalled being bullied online and how he felt very alone. "During this difficult time we find ourselves using social media more than ever. When I was at the receiving end of bullying I felt isolated and alone. Regardless of where you live or your background, it's important to remember that you are never alone.

Millions of others are going through the same traumatic experience and I believe together we further the conversation and join the fight to end bullying."

