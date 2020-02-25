Ananya Pandey Has THIS To Say About Her Fighter Co-star Vijay Deverakonda!

After making a successful debut with Karan Johar's production venture Student of the Year 2, Ananya Pandey is now making all the right moves professionally. The young actress gave a fine performance in her second outing Pati Patni Aur Woh despite sharing screen space with stars like Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

And now the gorgeous lady has bagged a coveted project co-starring South hottie Vijay Deverakonda. Yes, we are talking about her film Fighter which will be helmed by noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. With this one, Vijay will make his grand debut in Bollywood and therefore everyone is eagerly waiting for Fighter to arrive in cinema halls.

Just a few days back, fans went crazy when the movie was officially announced on social media. While Ananya and Vijay's chemistry will definitely be the highlight of the film, for now, we are totally digging how Ms. Pandey is all praises for her new co-star. Yes, while talking to the leading tabloid Mumbai Mirror, Ananya not only revealed about her role in Fighter but also got candid about the Arjun Reddy hero.

While talking about her much-awaited Pan-India film, Chunky Panday's daughter said, "My character is quite like the real me. I think young girls will be able to relate to her cute, funny and charming personality. I am working on my Telugu too, learning a few words every day on the set. I will try to dub for myself in as many languages as possible."

When asked if she has had a discussion with Vijay regarding his controversial film Arjun Reddy, Ananya simply replied, "No, I haven't, I thought he acted very well. Besides, portraying a certain character doesn't mean you are that person in real life. Vijay is kind, smart, well-spoken and knows how to hold a conversation." Well, someone already seems to be impressed with Vijay and his talent, no?

