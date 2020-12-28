Andaz Apna Apna Cinematographer Ishwar Bidri Passes Away

Veteran cinematographer Ishwar Bidri passed away on Sunday, December 27 at the age of 87. The news was shared by his son Sanjeev Bidri, who revealed that the noted director of photography breathed his last at a hospital in Karnataka after suffering from multiple health issues.

Sanjeev told PTI that his father suffered a cardiac arrest when they were at a marriage function in Belgaum, Karnataka on December 20. "We immediately rushed him to KLES Hospital. He again suffered a cardiac arrest at the hospital and given his age, it led to multiple health issues. He passed away today at 9.50 am," Sanjeev said.

According to reports, Bidri was born in Karnataka's Banhatti town. He is best known for films like Andaz Apna Apna, Ghatak, Andaaz and many more. He also worked with filmmaker JP Dutta on a number of projects including action dramas like Yateem, Hathyar, Batwara and Border.

JP Dutta remembered Ishwar Bidri as a 'great asset to the team and revealed the two met a few months ago. "He would keep dropping by at the office for a cup of tea. He was like family," he added.

Ishwar Bidri is survived by his wife and son Sanjeev Bidri. According to reports, the cinematographer's last rites took place on Sunday evening in Vijayapura, Karnataka.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan; Bollywood Celebs Who Bid Goodbye To The World In 2020

ALSO READ: Sufiyum Sujatayum Director Naranipuzha Shanavas Passes Away