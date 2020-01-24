Andaz Apna Apna Producer Vinay Sinha Passes Away, Celebs Offer Condolences

Producer Vinay Sinha, who had backed films like Andaz Apna Apna, Chor Police, Rafoo Chakkar and many others, passed away in Mumbai on January 24, 2020. The cause of his death is not yet known.

Film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta took to Twitter to share the news. "Vinay Sinha, producer of films like Andaz Apna Apna, passed away a few minutes back. May his soul Rest In peace," he wrote.

The 1994 Aamir Khan and Salman Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna produced by Sinha went on to become a cult classic. In November 2019, the film completed 25 years. Sinha's daughter Priti Sinha has tweeted, "25yrs of #AndazApnaApna today...the Producer #Vinaysinha and his film...thank u for producing this iconic comedy and bringing Aamir and Salman for the first and only time on screen together...papa, u rock," (sic).

Apart from Aamir and Salman the film also starred Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Shakti Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

Sinha had also produced films like Ameer Aadmi Gharib Aadmi and Naseeb.

Kabir Bedi offered his condolences. He tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Vinay Sinha, who gave Bollywood one of its most enduring comedies, ANDAZ APNA APNA, and gave me a friendship that endured from my earlier days in Bollywood. Eternal love & respect for you," (sic).

Atul Mohan tweeted, "#SadNews Producer #VinaySinha passed away few hours back. Vinay ji is known for producing #AndazApnaApna #RafooChakkar #ChorPolice and TV serials. He was also vice president of #IMPPA. He was presently working on few projects which included sequel of #AndazApnaApna. Om Shanti." (sic).