Angad Bedi: Coronavirus Has Made Us Realize That We Are Mortals; I Value Life More Now

The Coronavirus pandemic has turned our lives upside down in a very short period of time and has made some of reflective of our lives. For Angad Bedi, the virus has made him realize the mortal nature of life. He said in a recent interview that although some of us have become immortal in our professions, it has made us realize that we are actually nothing. He said that this pandemic has made him value life a lot more.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Angad said, "It's good to pause, introspect and be on a level where everybody is the same." He added, "This virus has made us realize what a big leveler life is. You do not get bigger than yourself ever. We're all mortals and this virus has made us realize that if we ever thought we had swollen heads, and we had become immortal in our professions, it has made us realize we're nothing. It has made me realize how to value life and value simple things like food on the table."

As a parent, Angad witnessed one of the most beautiful moments of his daughter's life during the lockdown. He said, "Mehr was crawling before Neha (Dhupia) had gone for a shoot which got cancelled just prior to the lockdown, and in 20 odd days, Mehr was walking. For me, it was such a beautiful sight to see. She's learning how to pronounce things. I read storybooks to her, Neha tries to make her learn words, I give her a bubble bath... I love doing that. I make her listen to Punjabi music and it's lovely to spend time with her."

Celebrities have taken to their social media handles during this crisis to connect with their fans. Angad is of the opinion that while it is important to stay connected, social media posts must be made thoughtfully and sensitively at this time.

ALSO READ: Angad Bedi Says His Respect For Neha Dhupia Has Increased Since Parenthood; Shares Duties With Her

ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia Says The Lockdown Will Be A Story To Tell Her Daughter Mehr When She Grows Up