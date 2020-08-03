    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Angad Bedi On Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Receiving Backlash: It's My Film Too; The Flak's Unfair

      By
      |

      Angad Bedi who will be seen in the upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has opened up about the backlash the film has been receiving on social media due to the ongoing nepotism debate. The film's trailer was unveiled recently, and it showcased Angad playing Gunjan's brother, who had also joined the army.

      Angad Bedi On Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Receiving Backlash: Its My Film Too; The Flaks Unfair

      Angad while talking about the backlash told Mid-Day, "It's my film, too. Everyone has a right to their opinion, but people are spitting fire against one another. The flak [that the film is receiving] is unfair. Every industry is competitive."

      According to reports, Gunjan Saxena's trailer received over 1,50,000 likes but more than 80,000 dislikes on YouTube. Many Twitter users are urging others to boycott the film due to actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, and producer Karan Johar, who has been receiving backlash since actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death.

      Angad Shared His Experience In The Competitive Industry

      Angad Shared His Experience In The Competitive Industry

      Citing his own example, Angad continued, "I have auditioned for over 300 movies, and every rejection has been a learning experience. My role in Soorma led me to this film. I had gone to meet Shashank [Khaitan], who, in turn, made me meet Sharan (Sharma). After I tested for the role, Sharan told Karan [Johar] he wanted me for the part. There are lakhs of people in the industry, so it's only fair that we all get a chance. Actors are like any other professional who work for a pay cheque."

      Gunjan Saxena New Poster

      Gunjan Saxena New Poster

      After the new poster release, fans also noticed Karan's name was missing from the credits. A report in DNA said Karan Johar and Dharma Productions' name was missing from the trailer, as well as the poster, and instead only mentioned Netflix's name.

      Gunjan Saxena Will Release It On August 12

      Gunjan Saxena Will Release It On August 12

      Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manav Vij and others will release on August 12.

      Netizens Roast Janhvi Kapoor Over Her 'Expressionless' Act In Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Trailer

      Gunjan Saxena On Her Biopic Teaser: Hope Everyone Will Enjoy My Story

      Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 14:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X