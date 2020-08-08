Angad Bedi Says It's Unfair To Boycott Gunjan Saxena Because It Will Rob Off His Livelihood!

Actor Angad Bedi calls out naysayers, who are hell-bent on boycotting his upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl because it stars a star kid (Janhvi Kapoor) in the lead role. In conversation with a media agency, Angad Bedi spoke about the current boycott culture, and said it's unfair to the entire cast and crew of the film, because if netizens are boycotting a film, they're robbing off their livelihood.

"We all are trying to put bread on the table for our family. Yes, this is a celebrated profession, but it is like just any other profession also. If you talk about boycotting, you're talking about robbing off our livelihood. I don't think that's fair. We get paid to act," Bedi told PTI.

Angad also doesn't understand why a film like Gunjan Saxena, which sets a great example for the youth of our nation is being boycotted by the netizens. "If a film like this is going to be in a position where it can be a great example to the youth, why would you boycott that?" asked Bedi.

For the unversed, all the backlash towards the star kids began when actor Sushant Singh Rajput died suddenly on June 14. While some called it suicide, others asserted that it's a murder. Amid all the conspiracy theories, netizens vented out their anger on the star kids, who are privileged in the industry, while outsiders like Sushant and other actors have to struggle every single day to earn bread and butter for themselves.

Angad also spoke about Sushant's death and said, "We have lost such a gem of an actor. To have this backlash is wrong because tomorrow when we put ourselves in the same position, this is not how we are going to respond or react. It's important to be sensitive to each other."

Coming back to Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the film is directed by Sharan Sharma and it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manav Vij and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles. The film is all set to stream on Netflix from August 12.