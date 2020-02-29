    For Quick Alerts
      Angrezi Medium Director Homi Adajania Calls Kareena Kapoor Khan A ‘Brilliant And Intuitive Actress’

      By
      |

      Kareena Kapoor Khan is not only one of the most glamorous celebrities in Bollywood, but is also considered to be a fabulous actress. Directors who have worked with her sing praises of her craft. Most recently, it was Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania who was raving about Kareena's screen presence.

      Angrezi Medium Director Calls Kareena A Brilliant Actress

      Talking about Kareena, Homi told Pune Mirror, "Kareena usually does a different kind of cinema, but the brilliant and intuitive actress that she is, she effortlessly blended into this space."

      Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 movie Hindi Medium. The film stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan playing a father-daughter duo, whereas Kareena and Dimple play daughter and mother. Talking about Kareena and Dimple's casting in the movie, Homi said, "We got exactly the casting we wanted. Dimple is organic, fun and always uninhibited; she says it as it is. Kareena, too, was a dream to work with, confident to face the camera without make-up as she plays an undercover cop who's often in stressful situations. The narrative takes a turn with Kareena's entry; she's the threat."

      Kareena has been much appreciated for her rock solid performance as audiences got a peek of it in the Angrezi Medium's trailer. Releasing on March 13, audiences are super pumped to catch the film in theatres.

      Apart from Angrezi Medium, two other films of Kareena's that are highly anticipated are Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. She will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Kareena has claimed that it is her best work till date. It will hit screens during Christmas this year.

      Takht, is a Mughal era period drama being directed by Karan Johar, boasting a star cast including Kareena, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It is scheduled for a Christmas 2021 release.

      Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 15:35 [IST]
