      Angrezi Medium Makers Waited For Irrfan Khan For A Year As There Was No Alternative To Him

      Irrfan Khan will be returning to the screen for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, with Homi Adajania's directorial Angrezi Medium. Homi revealed that the makers of the film were willing to wait for more than a year for Irrfan to star in the film as there was no alternative to him.

      Homi told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "There was no alternative to him, this film was meant to be made with Irrfan, so we waited for a year."

      Homi shared that he met Irrfan for the first time during the screening of Mira Nair's adaptation of the Jhumpa Lahiri novel, The Namesake. He and Irrfan got along well. Irrfan had seen Homi's debut directorial, Being Cyrus, and was interested in working with him.

      Angrezi Medium went on floors on April 5, 2019. Homi revealed that Irrfan was full of self doubt when he came to the set after a long time, as he was afraid that he had forgotten acting. "He came in almost like a clean slate, wondering whether he had forgotten acting. But there was never a false beat with him; Irrfan is incredibly organic. Acting is in his blood, I've never worked with anyone like him before."

      Irrfan had informed his fans that he will not be promoting the movie owing to his health reasons. Regarding this, Homi said, "Let's keep our fingers crossed and hope that it works. We are all waiting for him and hopefully will see him closer to the release date on March 13."

      Angrezi Medium co-stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Dobriyal and Kiku Sharda. The film is scheduled for release on March 13, 2020.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 19:28 [IST]
